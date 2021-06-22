Heavy Rainfall Expected Over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala

The northern limit of southwest monsoon passes through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the further advancement of the southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab is likely to be slow as large scale features are not favourable. Moreover, the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models does not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period.