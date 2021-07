NEW YORK — Lumos Diagnostics said on Thursday that it has raised A$63 million ($46.9 million) through an initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange. According to the Melbourne-based point-of-care diagnostics maker, proceeds of the IPO will be used to expand its infrastructure, for sales and marketing, and to invest in product and technology development. The money will also be used to grow Lumos' regulatory, clinical, and quality team, for working capital, and to cover costs of the offering.