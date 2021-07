The BBC plugs its Glastonbury-shaped hole in the schedules with a weekend of programming, digging up the finest performances from the Worthy Farm archives on a pop-up iPlayer channel, as well as screening a new documentary presented by Jo Whiley, which goes behind the scenes at the festival. Tonight, we open with a compilation of some of the finest performances of the 90s, with a narration by Skunk Anansie’s Skin, followed by Radiohead at Glastonbury 1997 at 10pm and REM at Glastonbury 1999 at 11pm. Ammar Kalia.