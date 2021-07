Eric Weiner, author of "The Geography of Bliss," once quipped, "I've always believed that happiness is just around the corner. The trick is fining the right corner." As happiness is specific to every individual person, it can be hard to measure it per capita and by location, but the World Happiness Report, put out by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, has it all distilled down to a science using five categories: social support, freedom to make life choices, generosity, perceptions of government/ business corruption and recent experience of emotions (which have been measurably impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.)