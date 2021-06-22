The Support for Race Amity Day

The Race Amity Day Coalition would like to sincerely thank the City Councils of Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Muscle Shoals, Florence, Cherokee, Russellville, Littleville, and Leighton and the county commissions of Lauderdale County, Colbert, and Franklin counties for the proclamations and resolutions they issued in support of the centenary of Race Amity Day. This strong support shown for E Pluribus Unum, “One Out of Many”, the motto of the United States, indicates that our country is still united in support of our core values.