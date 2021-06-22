Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Refugee women in Greece promote gender equality through film

By Louisa GOULIAMAKI, Marina RAFENBERG
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kw0mb_0abastfB00
Ataa Bremo from Syria and other refugees film an interview on gender-based violence /X07402/AFP

In the offices of a small Athens charity offering vocational courses, a group of women are busy editing short films and podcasts under the supervision of an American director.

Refugees from Congo, Syria, Afghanistan and Iran, the women are being trained by GlobalGirl Media, an organisation teaching digital media and journalism skills to young women from under-served communities.

But although some have come to Greece from halfway across the world, they have found that the problems they face are not so different after all.

"I was not aware of the difficulties experienced by Greek women. During the interviews, we discussed at length the need to support each other as women whatever our origins, because we are going through similar experiences", notes Fatemeh Jafari, a 25-year-old Afghan.

Violence against women and femicide in Greece have gradually seen more exposure in recent years after decades of silence.

Sexual harassment is also more widely reported since January when Greek Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou accused a federation official of sex abuse, spurring a belated #MeToo awakening in Greece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTccA_0abastfB00
US film director Amie Williams teaches editing to refugee women on the gender equality project /X07402/AFP

"The voices of women are hardly audible in the media, especially those of young refugees," says GlobalGirl Media's coordinator in Greece, American director Amie Williams.

"The idea is to allow them to train in journalism professions, to be heard but also to rebuild themselves by filming their stories or those of other women who are committed to gender equality," she said.

On June 30, the United Nations will host a forum on gender equality in Paris, where activists will seek to influence states to advance gender equality.

For the occasion, Williams says the young refugees received training and money to make short films by interviewing organisations and feminist icons in Greece.

Sude Fazlolah, a 38-year-old Iranian, said she "learned a lot" after she and her sister Elie interviewed Bekatorou.

- 'Speak up' -

"You shouldn't be afraid to speak up or be ashamed to denounce a man's inappropriate behaviour," Sude said.

The two sisters had previously lived in the notorious Moria camp on the island of Lesbos.

After it burned down in September, they wandered the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki for days before going to the Elaionas camp in the capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqlMY_0abastfB00
Sisters Sude (L) and Eli Fazlolah from Iran film another interview on gender-based violence /X07402/AFP

"As women, dangers are everywhere, in the camps this feeling is even more present. You are afraid to go to the toilet, to walk alone at night," says Elie.

One of the short films deals with a space on Lesbos set aside for women for showering and relaxation. Another asks female interviewees to identify what constitutes feminism.

- 'I was lucky to find a good man' -

At 14, Ataa Brimo was married off by her parents to a man nine years her senior, and had her first child a year later.

Now 30, stranded in Greece and separated from her family in Germany for the past two years, this Syrian refugee has made a short film on underage marriages that resonates with thousands of women with similar experiences -- and many more with even worse tales to tell.

Titled "Little Mother", Brimo's film has been selected for the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival that opens Thursday.

"I was lucky to come across a good man. But clearly I was not prepared to become a mother so young, I did not understand what happened to me," she told AFP.

According to Greek police, the number of domestic violence incidents quadrupled in Greece between 2010 and 2018, from 1,148 to 4,254.

But many cases still go unreported.

Last week, a 32-year-old Greek confessed to killing his 20-year-old British wife as she slept next to their baby daughter, and tried to disguise the crime as a deadly burglary.

- 'Together we feel stronger' -

"These young women did not necessarily know until now what gender equality was," said Williams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHsgX_0abastfB00
Women refugees from Congo, Syria, Afghanistan and Iran are being taught digital media and journalism skills /X07402/AFP

"But even without knowing it, they are very strong and feminists... they have left their families, patriarchal societies, travelled, faced many hardships alone."

"They are fighting to rebuild their lives as they wish," she adds.

Project supervisor Adriana Theochari says speaking to refugees has helped Greek women address their fears and challenges, too.

"Among themselves, without the presence of men, they feel safe, they can express themselves without restraint, cry without shame," Theochari said.

"The fact that Greek women like myself also participate in sessions facilitates the integration of refugees, and leads to more understanding between us."

"After all, we are all women, regardless of our background and our origins, and we often understand each other without speaking the same language," she stresses.

"Together, we feel stronger, more equipped to face the inequalities and discrimination that exist in all societies".

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Gender Equality#Women And Men#Feminism#X07402 Afp#American#Greek#Afghan#Globalgirl Media#The United Nations#Iranian#Syrian#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Related
Educationtucsonpost.com

India promotes equality, social justice, through education

Geneva [Switzerland], June 25 (ANI): India on Friday said that it promotes values of equality, social justice, and democracy through inclusive education at the interactive dialogue with Special Rapporteur on the Right to Education during the 47th Session of UN Human Rights Council. The regular session is being held from...
SocietyPlainview Daily Herald

Paris conference aims to fast-track road to gender equality

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An international conference opening in Paris on Wednesday aims to fast-track the road to gender equality and mobilize millions of dollars to achieve the long-sought goal quickly, the head of the U.N.’s premiere global body fighting to empower women says. UN Women’s Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka...
WorldTravelPulse

Costa Rica Unveils Program to Promote Gender Equality

The Costa Rica Tourism Board has partnered with the National Women’s Institute and National Commission for Tourism Security to unveil the SOFIA Network, which focuses on “promoting gender equality in the Costa Rican tourism industry, preventing violence against women and creating safer environments for female solo travelers,” tourism officials said.
BusinessONE

Why gender equality must be at the forefront of COVID-19 recovery plans

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on women and girls. From threatening girls’ education and taking a toll on women’s work, to impacting maternal and reproductive care, the effects of the pandemic have more severely impacted women compared to their male counterparts. Thankfully, the world has an opportunity to change that.
Societygoodmenproject.com

The Different Faces of Gender Equality in Vietnam Politics

The Vietnamese government boasts about its achievements in pursuing gender equality. Referring to the ratio of women representatives in the Vietnam National Assembly, which stands at 27 per cent, the government insists on its myth of the progressive development of Vietnamese politics and sometimes even its superiority over other countries in this area. However, such an assertion is deceptive and dangerous, as shown by evidence from the actual power distribution of the state and examples of how the regime treats single mother activists and independent women’s associations.
Societyaithority.com

African Women Propose a 10-Year Plan for Gender Equality in Africa at the Generation Equality Forum in Paris

The proposed Kinshasa Declaration calls for doubling the number of women’s organizations that can access funds from national economic stimulus programs and external funding. The proposed Kinshasa Declaration, launched at the Generation Equality Forum, outlines concrete actions for African Union member countries to advance gender equality in Africa by 2030; The proposed Kinshasa Declaration calls for doubling the number of women’s organizations that can access funds from national economic stimulus programs and external funding.
Societyirmagazine.com

Bridging the gender equality gap

Looking at the arc of history, gender equality has always been elusive, in part because those with the power to make change are least likely to perceive a problem or, absent external forces, feel pressured to rapidly make changes. Without diminishing important progress made thus far, much work remains to bridge the still-wide gender equality gap.
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Georgia LGBTQ activists cancel Pride march after clashes

LGBTQ activists in Georgia said Monday they had been forced to cancel a planned Pride march, as protesters assaulted activists and journalists and clashed with police hours after the prime minister denounced the event. Protesters later clashed with police and assaulted dozens of journalists at several locations in the capital Tbilisi, Georgian television stations reported.
Middle Eastmsmagazine.com

The Freedom of Afghan Women Depends on Education and Empowerment

I am a girl who was born and raised in a male-dominated society. When I was introduced to democracy, human rights and the concept of freedom, it changed my life. I am an Afghan woman who was born and raised in a male-dominated society and where education for girls is not acceptable. On May 24, I graduated from Georgetown University with a degree in government and justice and peace studies with honors. I dedicated my degree to my only sister, Adela, who was not allowed to go to school because of patriotic values. For me, this symbolizes the struggles of Afghan women as they strive for basic human rights and education in the 21st century.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Syria village with language of Jesus prepares for returning pilgrims

In the ancient Syrian village of Maalula, whose residents still speak the language of Jesus, volunteers rake stones and scrub graffiti in preparation for the return of Christian pilgrims after years of war. - Residents slow to return  - Rebels and jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda seized Maalula in the autumn of 2013, forcing most of its Christian inhabitants to flee.
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Estonian consul held in Russia over 'classified documents'

Russian security forces said Tuesday they had detained Estonia's consul to Saint Petersburg for allegedly receiving classified documents, the latest in a series of espionage cases between Moscow and the West. The FSB security service said consul Mart Latte was "caught red-handed while receiving classified documents from a Russian national" and detained for activities "incompatible with the status of a diplomatic worker" and "openly hostile" to Russia.
EducationThe Independent

We need to build schools that can act as role models for gender equality

Despite persistent challenges, gender parity in schooling has been hailed as a success story. Globally, equal numbers of girls and boys were enrolled in primary and secondary education in 2018. However, these global averages mask continuing disparity at the individual country level as well as within countries among particular groups, such as the poor, and in no country has this translated into full equality between women and men.
Societyodi.org

Generation Equality Forum: how to shift power for a gender-just world

Over 25 years on from Beijing, true sustained progress on delivering gender justice remains a momentous challenge. According to the UN itself, while women have made some strides, the pattern of change for different regions ‘has been unacceptably slow with stagnation and even regress in some contexts.’ Gender based discrimination is a global phenomenon. One that is deeply rooted and entangled in other historical systems of power which continue to unequally distribute basic rights, freedoms, assets and resources, dignity, justice, and livelihood opportunities between peoples and continents.
WorldUS News and World Report

Gender Equality: Great Strides, But More Work Ahead

"We are done talking." The words of young advocate Shantel Marekera, who spoke alongside world leaders at the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality Forum last week in Paris, sum up the theme of this landmark gender equality event. As women's rights activists from around the world gathered in Paris and virtually, their calls for action, funding, and accountability for commitments were loud, consistent, and clear. Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also led to incredible regressions in gender equality (President Emmanuel Macron of France described COVID as an "anti-feminist virus"), the activists' calls were also urgent.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Gender equality makes democracy stronger, says Kamala Harris

PARIS (Reuters) - Women deprived of freedom of speech or the freedom to vote should fight for their rights and know that the United States stands beside them, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday. Harris told the Generation Equality Forum at a summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron that gender equality was paramount to strengthening democracy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy