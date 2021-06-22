Tuesday Weather Xtreme: Front Pushes South of the Area Today

Showers and thunderstorms pushed southward across Alabama during the late-night and early morning hours ahead of a cold front. The severe weather threat diminished as the night wore on. but the showers and storms rumbled on, dumping heavy rain and making a ruckus with their loud thunder. Most of the storms will be south of I-20 by 8 a.m. The storms will mostly dissipate during the morning, but they may rejuvenate a bit as they exploit the heat of the day over South and Southeast Alabama later today. Those storms could become severe, with damaging winds again the main threat.