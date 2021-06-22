[SPONSORED CONTENT] FlexoBliss Reviews- Read this review before investing your money

In this free video from our course called The Art of Wi-Fi Fuzzing, we will learn how to perform fuzzing with Metasploit. You can see how it's done in under 5 minutes!. The growing Internet of Things is bringing more connected devices to consumers every day. These devices, like smart thermostats and smart speakers, are designed to make life easier. This creates new security concerns, since hackers no longer need physical connection to the networks linking the devices, but only need to be in their proximity, to send malicious data to exploit some vulnerability. Wi-Fi technology has big impacts on security, both in terms of perimeter security and client security. In this course we will discuss the security and privacy issues in today’s wireless network including WPA and WPA2 and also fuzz the scanning, authentication and association process of several IoT devices and non-IoT devices.