There isn’t much good to be said about the motives and mindset of cybercriminals, given that they tend to be focused on fraudulently depriving others of their hard-earned funds. But, as Fastly’s Sr. Principal Technologist Zane Lackey told Karen Webster, there is one good thing to be said of the fraudsters of the world; to paraphrase the character Michael Corleone in the movie “The Godfather:” “it’s not personal ... it’s strictly business.”