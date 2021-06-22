What Summer Mocktail Are You Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Astrology is an awesome tool to discover who you are on a much deeper level. You learn about your strengths, your weaknesses, and how to work with the cosmos and become a better person throughout the process. If you’re anything like me, you might even love bragging about the celebrities who share a zodiac sign with you. For example, I’m a Gemini, and I love bragging about having the same birthday season as Stevie Nicks, among other Gemini celebrities like Lucy Hale and Awkwafina. If you’re an Aries, you might feel so proud that Lady Gaga is also an Aries. If you’re a Taurus, you might feel a little confidence boost whenever you think about the fact that Megan Fox also happens to be a stubborn bull. However, let’s not forget that some of the worst celebrities have the same zodiac sign as you, too.