Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque council postpones JFK sidewalk proposal, reduces Seippel speed limit

By JOHN KRUSE john.kruse@thmedia.com
telegraphherald.com
 16 days ago

The following notable actions were taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday. Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to postpone the preliminary approval and public hearing for a proposed project to construct sidewalks on a portion of John F. Kennedy Road. Additionally, Council members also voted to allow the city to apply for a $190,000 federal grant from the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program.

www.telegraphherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Dubuque, IA
Dubuque, IA
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limit#Electronic Signage#Dubuque Council#The Dubuque City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy