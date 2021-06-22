Dubuque council postpones JFK sidewalk proposal, reduces Seippel speed limit
The following notable actions were taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday. Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to postpone the preliminary approval and public hearing for a proposed project to construct sidewalks on a portion of John F. Kennedy Road. Additionally, Council members also voted to allow the city to apply for a $190,000 federal grant from the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program.www.telegraphherald.com