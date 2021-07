STARKVILLE • Shanique Morgan measures the pandemic by her son’s reading progress. When the pandemic began, he was only 3. He didn’t understand what was happening, so she tried to create normalcy for him. She tried a little bit of everything: She got him an indoor trampoline, a bike, and a water slide. They tried to play outside in the backyard each day, and once restrictions were lifted, she took him to a nearby park to play.