Portland, ME

A New England Ice Cream Shop Offers Up A Crab Rangoon Sundae

 16 days ago
There are ice cream shops all across New England always look to push the boundaries of what you may be willing to try when it comes to new flavors. A couple of years ago, Lib's Dairy Treats in Portland, Maine made headlines by serving up a sour pickle flavored soft serve. It was a hit and people keep waiting for more. But it's not just Lib's finding ways to bend the mind when it comes to ice cream, a shop in Haverhill, Massachusetts paired a traditional ice cream sundae with something you'd never even imagine, Crab Rangoon's.

