A New England Ice Cream Shop Offers Up A Crab Rangoon Sundae

Never before in the history of 'The Shark's Pet Of The Month' have we selected co-winners until now. Behold! Enzo and Luna! Adorable Shih Tzus from South Berwick. As far as the eating habits of these siblings are concerned, Enzo (Pictured Left of The Photo) is very enthused about meal time, so much so that he will sometimes have to have his own section of the house cordoned off in order to provide a better focus on his dinner (and not his sister's).