THE DAY AFTER: A Guide to the Post-Primary Mayoral Mayhem

Primary Day is just the beginning. The final frantic 72 hours before today’s mayoral election has seen some one-sided co-campaigning, dubious accusations of “voter suppression,” and a decent demonstration of hula-hooping. While the four top-polling candidate — Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia, Andrew Yang and Maya Wiley — are all still making their cases to voters even as those voters go to the polls, New Yorkers should know that we may be in for an interesting few weeks until all the ballots are tallied.