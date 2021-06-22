Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

THE DAY AFTER: A Guide to the Post-Primary Mayoral Mayhem

By Christopher Robbins
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary Day is just the beginning. The final frantic 72 hours before today’s mayoral election has seen some one-sided co-campaigning, dubious accusations of “voter suppression,” and a decent demonstration of hula-hooping. While the four top-polling candidate — Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia, Andrew Yang and Maya Wiley — are all still making their cases to voters even as those voters go to the polls, New Yorkers should know that we may be in for an interesting few weeks until all the ballots are tallied.

nyc.streetsblog.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Chinatown, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Cumbo
Person
Andrew Yang
Person
Maya Wiley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Race#Lawsuits#The Day After#New Yorkers#Boe#New Ipsos#Bobhardt#The Board Of Elections#Fairvote#City Council#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Afghans must decide own future; U.S. to leave on Aug. 31

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly defended his decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan, saying the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war. Speaking in the White House...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Democrats to invest $25 million in voter education

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic party will invest $25 million in voter registration and education efforts, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will announce on Thursday, as the Biden administration tries to combat restrictive rules passed by Republican-led legislatures in some states. Harris, who was assigned by the president...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change

The deadly heat wave that roasted the Pacific Northwest and western Canada was virtually impossible without human-caused climate change that added a few extra degrees to the record-smashing temperatures, a new quick scientific analysis found. An international team of 27 scientists calculated that climate change increased chances of the extreme...

Comments / 0

Community Policy