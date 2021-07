In 2011, a bunch of fun-haters who apparently don't like refreshment on a hot day or having their lawn mowed for them, shut down a lemonade stand run by kids during RAGBRAI's visit to Coralville. They reportedly did so because the kids didn't have a "license" or "permit" to run the temporary business. It's happened countless other times, but that incident was singled out by Radio Iowa in reporting on the Youth Entrepreneurship Act that has now gone into effect. The Iowa Senate gave it unanimous approval and the House passed it by a large margin.