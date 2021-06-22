NixieBot – The Nixie Tube Robot Sculpture

Originally shared on our Show & Tell, this project from Sideburn Studios totally blew us out of the water. So well done!. This was a collaboration between me and my pops. He did the artwork and I did the electronics. The sculpture plays random machine sounds, has blinking LED eyes, and two weird Russian Nixie tubes embedded in his forehead. It’s got a rechargeable lipo inside with a usb-c charging jack hidden in a sliding door under the frame. Runtime is about two hours or you can leave it plugged into a charger and run continuously. The Nixie tube controller board is the same PCB I designed for the Nixie Dice but with different firmware loaded into it.