Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Belts ninth homer
Betts went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-2 loss to San Diego on Monday. Betts was the only Dodger with success against San Diego starter Yu Darvish, as his third-inning home run was the only run and one of two hits in the game's first six innings for LA. Though his performance has been below his lofty standards thus far, Betts is still slashing a respectable .252/367/.462 with nearly as many walks (37) as strikeouts (44) and 28 extra-base hits across 61 games.www.cbssports.com