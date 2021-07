Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed early Friday afternoon that he would not participate in this year's Home Run Derby, then went out and put on a home run derby of his own. Tatis, one of the game's most dynamic young players, homered three times in the San Diego Padres' 11-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks from Petco Park, raising his National League-leading total to 25. Tatis is now tied for the major league lead with another young star, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, who has also decided not to participate in this year's derby.