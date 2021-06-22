Padres' Manny Machado: Three hits, steal

Machado went 3-for4 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in a 6-2 win over the Dodgers on Monday. Machado tagged Los Angeles starter Julio Urias for a three-run blast in the first inning and later singled in the fifth and seventh for his first three-hit game since April. The steal came after Machado's first single and was his second in three games, though he's noticeably been less active since swiping five bases in April. The third baseman is now slashing .258/.340/.459 with 47 RBI, which places him 15th in the bigs.