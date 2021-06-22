Cancel
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Rehab assignment pushed back

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeager (hand) won't start a rehab assignment until next Monday, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had previously indicated that Seager could start up a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as Friday, but the skipper indicated Monday that the shortstop will instead wait until early next week to return to game action. There is nothing to suggest that Seager has suffered a setback, and the delay could simply have to do with the shortstop's desire to work on a few things at the Dodgers' training facility in Arizona, as reported by Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. Seager remains on track for a return to the big club in early July.

