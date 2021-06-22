Padres' Yu Darvish: Stymies Dodgers

Darvish (7-2) beat the Dodgers on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts across six innings in San Diego's 6-2 victory. Facing his former team, Darvish dazzled by recording nearly four times as many strikeouts as baserunners allowed. His lone major mistake was a first-pitch sinker in the third that Mookie Betts launched over the center field fence. The 34-year-old righty now has eight starts of at least six innings pitched and one or zero runs allowed in 15 turns and possesses an excellent 2.50 ERA and 0.92 WHIP.