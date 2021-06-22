Cancel
MLB

Padres' Yu Darvish: Stymies Dodgers

 16 days ago

Darvish (7-2) beat the Dodgers on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts across six innings in San Diego's 6-2 victory. Facing his former team, Darvish dazzled by recording nearly four times as many strikeouts as baserunners allowed. His lone major mistake was a first-pitch sinker in the third that Mookie Betts launched over the center field fence. The 34-year-old righty now has eight starts of at least six innings pitched and one or zero runs allowed in 15 turns and possesses an excellent 2.50 ERA and 0.92 WHIP.

Mookie Betts
Yu Darvish
