Brazoria County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Brazoria, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris by NWS

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GALVESTON NORTHEASTERN BRAZORIA AND SOUTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 117 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from La Marque to 7 miles southeast of Liverpool to near Angleton. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Southeastern Pasadena, League City, Texas City, southern Friendswood, La Porte, northeastern Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Clute, Webster, Hitchcock, Kemah, southeastern Clear Lake, Nassau Bay, Taylor Lake Village and Richwood.

