Billy Chemirmir has been charged with killing 18 elderly people. The crimes took place in the Dallas and Collin counties. Dallas county prosecutors decided to seek life in prison as punishment, not the death penalty. The strategy is very hard to bear for the victims’ families. Prosecution will likely be pursued only in two cases and for the remaining cases dismissals will be sought. This decision has brought out a wave of criticism, taking into account that District Attorney John Creuzot’s office had previously filed paperwork mentioning that the death penalty would be sought.