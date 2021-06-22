SEC to review Phase III data of Covaxin today

SEATTLE, July 08, 2021, (MEDGADGET) — Global Tourette Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis. Tics are caused by Tourette syndrome, a rare and serious neurological condition. Tic is a pattern of involuntary movements that are abrupt and non-rhythmic. It is caused by mutations in the SLITRK1 gene, which plays an essential part in nerve cell growth. This condition is most common in children between the ages of two and fifteen. There are four categories of tics: motor tics (uncontrolled body movements), vocal tics (sound outbursts), basic tics (involve just a few body parts), and complicated tics (involve several body parts). Tourette’s disease is linked to other neurocognitive issues such as impulsivity, reading and writing difficulties, and irrational symptoms. Neuroleptics are often used to cure Tourette syndrome, with haloperidol and pimozide among the most often used medications. Guanfacine and clonidine are two other drugs that can help with the strength of tics.