Council approves chamber allocation with no political promises

The Decatur City Council approved a $30,000 city appropriation for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce on Monday without any guarantees that the chamber will refrain from involvement in future municipal elections.

The Decatur City Council voted 3-1 to reinstate a portion of the annual appropriation to the chamber, nine months after the previous council left the usual chamber allocation out of the fiscal 2021 budget. Councilman Hunter Pepper was absent Monday.

Crystal Brown, who moves up to become chamber president and chief executive officer on July 1, said after the council meeting that the board of the chamber’s political action committee, ProsperityPAC, has not made a decision on whether it will get involved in future elections.

“It’s something that will be up for discussion,” Brown said. “Right now, there are not plans to change anything.

“We will continue to do the projects and programs that benefit the city and our local businesses. We were already doing those things without the funding.”

The chamber was criticized for endorsing candidates and contributing to their campaign in previous elections. Brown pointed out that the chamber is an advocate of the business community, “so we want to know if candidates are supportive of business. I think it’s important that we have a voice in what’s best for the city’s businesses.”

John Seymour, who is retiring June 30 as chamber president and CEO, said the chamber has a year and a half left in a five-year plan mainly aimed at residential and workforce development.

“They will continue to focus on these issues and, after five years, they will re-assess what they do,” Seymour said.

However, Brown and Seymour reiterated that the chamber was not involved in last year’s municipal elections despite the allegations made against it.

The chamber PAC chose not to endorse any candidates in Decatur’s 2020 municipal elections, they said.

The previous City Council, whose terms ended Nov. 1, voted 2-2 with one abstention on a resolution to allocate $50,000 for workforce development and $50,000 for residential development to the chamber. The tie vote meant the resolution failed.

The vote came after attorney Barney Lovelace sent other members of his law firm an email in January 2020 that said he had discussed with two chamber officials finding new council candidates.

“It has been discussed about someone (or more) running against Paige Bibbee (District 3) and Charles Kirby (District 4)," the email said.

Carlton McMasters went on to defeat incumbent Bibbee and two other candidates in District 3 in the Aug. 25 municipal election. Hunter Pepper won the District 4 race against Kirby.

Two council incumbents didn’t run again. District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson was unopposed and the only incumbent to earn another term. The previous council approved the fiscal 2021 budget that began Oct. 1. The new council took office Nov. 2 and did not change the nonprofit allocations.

Jackson said he believes the chamber worked behind the scenes instead of making a public endorsement last year.

“Just because they didn’t publicly name who they support doesn’t mean they didn’t direct their members on who to support,” said Jackson, who voted against the chamber allocation Monday.

Council President Jacob Ladner said he “doesn’t know what the chamber may have done in past municipal elections,” and he’s not concerned about what it might do in future elections because of how much it does for the city.

“They’re a private organization and that’s up to them,” Ladner said. “They bring a lot of value to the city and it’s very clear they do things government is structured to do.”

Ladner read a long list of programs and projects conducted by the chamber during the council meeting. Among them were second chance job fairs, student leadership programs, a program in which teachers tour local industries and residential development.

Mayor Tab Bowling pointed out the chamber didn’t ask for any compensation when Brown, who has been the chamber's vice president of retail and residential development, stepped in as the city’s business development liaison briefly after Wally Terry retired in April 2020 as city director of development.

“Our Chamber of Commerce is truly a city partner,” Bowling said.

McMasters said after voting for the allocation that he considers the chamber funding “an investment.” He said the city and the chamber have been partners since 1931.

“My family has been a member of the chamber for almost 70 years, and I’ve seen in my professional career how much the chamber does for our city,” McMasters said.

McMasters said he’s “indifferent” to the chamber PAC. He said the chamber membership letter includes a separate line item for the PAC donation and his family’s company never donated to the political committee.

Jackson, who has never received a chamber PAC endorsement while his 2012 opponent, Arthur Warrior, did, said he believes the chamber often takes credit for things like residential growth that would have occurred with or without its involvement.

He said Decatur City Schools could have paid for the chamber’s student programs and the Morgan County Commission could give more to the chamber.

“I don’t see the chamber as productive as the laundry list of programs it quite obviously gave to Mr. Ladner,” Jackson said.

Chairman Ray Long said the County Commission gave the chamber $50,000 in its fiscal 2021 allocation.

“We’ve given the chamber $50,000 every year except one year when we had to cut back by 10% as part of budget cuts,” Long said.

