Creativity blooms at Camp Carnegie

Participants in Camp Carnegie use sticks to learn music on Monday. Children ages 6-12 learn about art, music, science, technology and math at the five-day camp.

First in a series of stories exploring various summer camps offered locally.

A’mir Malone, 9, giggled as she talked about her first time playing the guitar at Camp Carnegie.

Malone discovered a passion for music and hopes to continue playing even after her time at the five-day camp, which began Monday.

Malone was not the only camper to find her passion at Camp Carnegie. With activities ranging from yoga to acting, this year’s 35 campers get to experience a diverse range of art.

Executive Director Kim Mitchell was hired at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center in 2011 and has been cultivating young artists through their camps ever since. Using a program called STEAM, campers can explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week. Another camp will take place July 12-16.

“It’s our hope that even if you’re not completely art-leaning, some other part of it may pique your interest,” Mitchell said.

In addition to the two art classes each day, campers get to explore chemistry through the center’s Dye Garden. The flowers and roots from the garden are used to make paints for the campers to use throughout the week. Chemistry is used to find the right ratios to mix the paints to make the desired colors.

“It shows how we all contribute toward art,” Mitchell said.

Emily Davis, executive director of Decatur Youth Symphony, is teaching the campers to play the guitar this week. Beginning with the parts of the guitar, they worked their way up to rhythmic strumming on the first day of camp.

Campers ages 6 through 12 will spend the week building their skills in the various classes all in preparation for the showcase on Friday for their friends and family. Mitchell hopes the presentation will build the kids’ self-confidence.

“I want these kids to feel confident in what they’re doing, to feel comfortable getting up and talking in front of other people, because you use that so much in life. If you can get up in front of people with comfort, it will carry you very far in life,” Mitchell said.

The current exhibit at Carnegie features Winfred Hawkins, an artist with dyslexia. Hawkins also suffered nerve damage that caused him to lose the ability to draw with his dominant hand. Mitchell hopes that the campers learn resilience from his story and others like it.

“Even if something’s not the easiest it doesn’t mean you can’t do it. You just have to find another way to do it,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell remembers one camper years ago who had ADHD and was a constant troublemaker. He had to take his medication in the middle of the day because his morning dose was not enough. He was able to find his niche at Camp Carnegie, however, and thrived in the creative environment.

“We worked with him all week, and then at the showcase he got up to show all that he did, and it was so wonderful because he had a great week and really felt good about himself,” Mitchell said.

The center provides scholarships for students who are recommended by their teachers for their interest in art. The scholarship is funded through their Grant Club program and fosters diversity and inclusion for the camp.

One of these scholarship students, Julie Toledo Lira, loves the art classes and hopes to be a hairstylist when she grows up. She was inspired by the art on the walls around her.

“What makes this camp special is that there’s a lot of art from famous artists, and some are pieces that on the outside look like they’re just random paints and colors, but if you look closely, they’re special and have cool meanings in them,” Toledo Lira said.

Volunteers are accepted to help with the camp, including Olivia Peluso, a student at West Morgan High School. Peluso loves to draw but has not had access to an art or music class since the second grade.

“It’s very inspiring to see all of these younger kids do things that I never did. I never thought about playing an instrument in second grade like they are,” Peluso said.

The campers, volunteers, and organizers have two things in common: They love art and they love Camp Carnegie.

“That’s what fires me up about this week: to see these kids blossom and feel good about themselves,” Mitchell said.

This year’s camp is the largest that they have ever had, and they are hosting a second camp in July. Registration information can be found at carnegiearts.org.