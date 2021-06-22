Digital initiatives across NSW gain funding boost from 2021-22 Budget
The New South Wales government handed down its 2021-22 Budget on Tuesday, revealing that digital initiatives across the state will receive handsome handouts. Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the state's "secret weapon" to economic recovery from COVID-19 has been its digital government platform, which he claimed was "light-years ahead of the competition". Off the back of this praise, the state government noted in its Budget papers [PDF] that it would pour an additional half a billion dollars over three years into its Digital Restart Fund, which is aimed at lifting whole-of-government digital capabilities.www.zdnet.com