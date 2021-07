Bangkok — Producers of medical gloves in Malaysia on Thursday called on the government to allow factories forced to close as part of a strict lockdown to resume operating. The Malaysian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) said its members had received "a flood of messages from embassies and hospitals around the world" over the recent closure of factories in the industrialized region of Selangor, where, the group said, around 58 per cent of the world's medical and surgical gloves are made.