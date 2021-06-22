After fatal shooting at Southwest Decatur apartment, tenants fearful

Buy Now The Executive House Apartments on Sandlin Road Southwest as seen Monday, the day after a fatal shooting there. [MICHAEL WETZEL/DECATUR DAILY]

Authorities continued to look for a capital murder suspect late Monday after a fatal shooting at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex Sunday morning, and at least two residents there said they made plans to move even before the shooting.

"It’s gotten worse around here the past two months," Alexis Atchley, 21, a resident of Executive House Apartments on Sandlin Road Southwest and the mother of two young children, said Monday. "People, mostly in their 20s and 30s, are up in the parking lot all night. I’m in fear for my life and my kids’ lives.”

Decatur police are asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Anthony Stephens Jr., 19, who is a suspect in the slaying of Viet Truong, 44, of Huntsville.

Police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said a capital murder warrant was issued for Stephens in connection with the fatal shooting at Executive House Apartments. She said the police responded to a call at 8:26 a.m. and found Truong dead next to a vehicle in the parking lot of the apartments.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn pronounced the victim dead at 9:11 a.m. The body was taken to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy, he said. Chunn said he could not disclose any more information because the case is under investigation.

Decatur police said people who know the whereabouts of Stephens should call Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.

“If seen, do not approach,” Cardenas-Martinez said in a statement. “Stephens may be armed and dangerous.”

Robert Jones, a resident at the complex, said he has informed the apartment management company, Ace Management of Decatur, of his intention to move out in July. So has fellow resident Atchley. Jones said Ace has only managed the apartment for the past three weeks, and he had seen a drop in residents over the past few months. He has lived at Executive House since October, he said.

Jones and Atchley say crime and shootings at the complex in recent months are their reasons for leaving.

Even before Sunday's shooting, Jones said he is aware of shootings at the complex June 7 and June 13.

“We’re seeing more police presence driving through and that is good, but they are here for a reason and that is not always good. On June 7, I woke up at 3:22 in the morning hearing multiple shots. It sounded like an AK-47,” he said. “I don’t know if anybody was hit but I heard arguing and shooting inside and outside of an apartment a few doors down.”

He said personal property has been stolen from his patio.

“I’ve seen a lot of loitering, about 30 people, in the parking lot late at night, and the people out there are leaving food wrappers and other trash in the parking lot,” he said. “I’m moving. I’m leaving here because of the fear of life and property. There is an influence going on here that needs to be stopped. I’ve never witnessed any drug activity out here, but it is possible.”

Atchley said she has lived at the apartment complex since September and is leaving in July, too.

“I heard one shot,” she said about the Sunday morning shooting. “I didn’t go out and look, but I saw all of the police. I know it was bad."

Ace Management did not return a call seeking comment on the incident.

