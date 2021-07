South Africa named a strong team to take on Georgia on Friday in their first test in 20 months since winning the World Cup in Japan in 2019. The test is one of two warm-ups for the Springboks ahead of their three-test series against the British & Irish Lions and new coach Jacques Nienaber named six of the starters from the victory over England in Yokohama on Nov. 2 plus two more of the players who came off the bench in the 32-12 win.