Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

In the community: Camp Carnegie

By Jeronimo Nisa
The Decatur Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising first- to sixth-graders learn about art, drama, music, yoga and science Monday during Camp Carnegie. The camp at the Carnegie Visual Arts Center continues through Friday, and a second session will be July 12-16. For more information, visit carnegiearts.org.

www.decaturdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Arts#Camp Carnegie#Carnegiearts Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
News Break
Science
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Yoga
Related
Paulding County, OHCrescent-News

Paulding County Carnegie Library to distribute COSI Learning Lunchboxes

PAULDING — The Paulding County Carnegie Library (PCCL) was recently awarded 50 COSI Learning Lunchbox kits to distribute to local families. The Ohio Distance Learning Initiative is an innovative program led by COSI and a collaboration of meal providers, libraries, museums, and cultural institutions across the state to deliver 50,000 free, hands-on science kits called “Learning Lunchboxes” across the state of Ohio.
Economybeaconjournal.com

MY-STARS Enrichment Camp entrepreneurs featured at Community Market Day

Emmanuel Christian Academy is celebrating the student entrepreneurs in the MY-STARS Enrichment Camp. The Middle School Youth Summer Transition and Real Life Skills (MY-STARS) Enrichment Camp is a summer day camp with an emphasis on “real world” skills and experiences needed for success in planning for school and life, including showing campers their potential as entrepreneurs.
Little Falls, MNhometownsource.com

Summer Science Camp Fun at Little Falls Community Middle School

Little Falls Community Middle School held its first week of Summer Science Camp. Sixteen students ranging from grades 3-6 attended. Many demonstrations and experiments inspired students to engage their thinking and find “fun” in science. Air pressure, nature, gravity, STEM activities, discrepant events, magnetism and many others. Pictured is a...
Dayton, WYSheridan Press

Tongue River Valley Community Center announces July activities, camps

DAYTON — The Tongue River Valley Community Center shared its July schedule Friday with several month-long programs on the calendar for this month, including a youth strength and nutrition program and MakeHer summer day camp. The strength and nutrition program for youth in sixth through 12th grades will be held...
Lifestylesanantoniomag.com

CAMP Camp: A Place to Belong

The first time Karen and Tony Ridout agreed to send their daughter Shelby to CAMP Camp, they had plenty of reservations. Shelby was 10 at the time and lives with Encephalopathy, a disorder of the brain that means she is developmentally delayed and can have seizures. Karen Ridout, Shelby’s stepmom, says she worried about staff responding to a seizure and about Shelby being without her parents for a whole week.
Lifestylenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Camp inspires

Jun. 26—GOSHEN — Nature Explorer Camp could be called a camp to inspire young minds. Hosted by the Elkhart County Parks Department, this year's camp was held at Ox Bow Park, in Goshen, and ended Thursday. Certified Master Naturalist Dennis Badke assisted ECPD Interpretive Naturalist Manager Krista Daniels with the program by bringing in live animals each of the three days.
Haines, AKchilkatvalleynews.com

Mosquito Lake Community Center to host free art camp for children

The Mosquito Lake Community Center will host a free art camp for children starting July 5 and running six weeks. It's funded by a $14,000 grant from the Rasmuson Foundation. Community center organizer Erika Merklin said she was encouraged to apply for the grant by foundation president and CEO Diane Kaplan.
Franklin County, ALFranklin County Times

Northwest-Shoals Community College to offer Kids in College STEM summer camp

Northwest-Shoals Community College’s Child Development Center will offer the 2021 Kids in College STEM summer camp July 19-23. The camp is open to children entering grades first through ninth in the fall. Each day participants will experience STEM-related activities in science, technology, engineering and math. NW-SCC Child Development Center coordinator...
Sidney, NENews Channel Nebraska

Lodgepole Valley Youth Camp marks 50 years of serving the community

SIDNEY, NE — A campground meant for enriching the lives of area kids marked a milestone on Monday. The Lodgepole Valley Youth Camp celebrated its 50th year anniversary with an Ice Cream Social and performance by the Sidney Dance Team Monday, June 28. The 7.5 acre site has served as...
Columbus, OHOmaha.com

Summer camp kids give back to community through Kindness Corps

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gathered around the stage in the Westgate Community Recreation Center's auditorium, a dozen kids were asked to finish the sentence, "I can choose kindness by ..." Gracie Corbett, 9, wrote down several answers, including "help others" and "give hugs to my mommy." She was supposed to pick...
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

McPherson Community Theatre to host Summer Stage Day Camp for youth

During this pandemic, we are endeavoring to take care of our community. If you have the means to back us through a subscription or a gift subscription for someone else, we appreciate your support. McPHERSON—The McPherson Community Theatre is looking for lost boys and girls, pirates, natives, The Darling family...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Supporting Our Schools 2021 School Supply Drive

NBC 5 is Supporting Our Schools this summer and we need your help!. As kids head back in the classroom, help us fill their backpacks with new school supplies. NBC 5 is partnering with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas in a school supply drive to help students have what they need to succeed this school year. Please give a monetary donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas (BGCD) today by visiting https://bgcdallas.org/supplydrive/.
Alliance, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

New Exhibit at Carnegie Arts Center

Carnegie Arts Center is thrilled to announce the arrival of our new exhibit “From the Earth” in the Garwood and Skala galleries featuring two local artists. The exhibit will be on display from June 29th to August 7th. The show features Rod Clause from Gering, NE and Ray Schleyer of Alliance, NE. Rodney Clause was born in Scottsbluff NE in 1957 and remained here in the valley until the journey of formal education began in 1992. After 9 years of college and living in Colorado for several years, Clause decided to come home to continue his artwork with the opening of the “Der Topfer Gallery and Studio in Scottsbluff NE. Clause’s work is definitely not staying in the lines. Explosion of colors, textures and the combination of organic, geomantic, and abstract elements help to create a unique piece of art. Rod’s formal Education includes BA in Studio Art, BS in Art Education and MFA in Sculpture with a Minor in Ceramics. Other “education” came from working in Bronze foundries, teaching at community centers, public school systems, local community colleges and Chadron State College.
Covington, KYrcnky.com

Carnegie Announces Preservation Capital Campaign

The Carnegie in Covington announced this week what it is calling its Preserving Northern Kentucky's Cultural and Architectural Gem capital campaign. The arts and cultural center, is the region's largest, offering theatre, education programs, and art exhibitions. The building was constructed in 1904 as a library, one of many resulting...
Carnegie, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

This paint job elevates Carnegie’s landmark bridge

The West Main Street Bridge in Carnegie spanning Chartiers Creek has a new lease on life, thanks to Carnegie artist Alicia Kesneck, her husband Nathan, Carlynton School District art teacher Marlynn Vayanos and 10 Carlynton students who love art. Mrs. Kesneck and her team transformed 2,300 square feet of concrete...

Comments / 0

Community Policy