In the community: Camp Carnegie

Carnegie Arts Center is thrilled to announce the arrival of our new exhibit “From the Earth” in the Garwood and Skala galleries featuring two local artists. The exhibit will be on display from June 29th to August 7th. The show features Rod Clause from Gering, NE and Ray Schleyer of Alliance, NE. Rodney Clause was born in Scottsbluff NE in 1957 and remained here in the valley until the journey of formal education began in 1992. After 9 years of college and living in Colorado for several years, Clause decided to come home to continue his artwork with the opening of the “Der Topfer Gallery and Studio in Scottsbluff NE. Clause’s work is definitely not staying in the lines. Explosion of colors, textures and the combination of organic, geomantic, and abstract elements help to create a unique piece of art. Rod’s formal Education includes BA in Studio Art, BS in Art Education and MFA in Sculpture with a Minor in Ceramics. Other “education” came from working in Bronze foundries, teaching at community centers, public school systems, local community colleges and Chadron State College.