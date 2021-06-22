Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avon Lake, OH

Shooting of Oberlin man traced to Avon Lake condominium complex

By The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAVON LAKE — The June 4 shooting of an Oberlin man has been traced to an Avon Lake condominium complex, police said Monday. According to a news release issued by Avon Lake police, a witness initially told officers that their friend Lee Martin, 33, was shot at a beach or park setting possibly in Avon Lake. Following investigation, detectives learned the shooting had actually taken place at a unit of the Coachmans Trail condominium complex off Moore Road.

chroniclet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon, OH
Oberlin, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Oberlin, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Avon Lake, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Avon Lake, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Condominium#Police#The Uh Avon Health Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSNBC News

Covid's delta variant is highly contagious. Will vaccines work against it?

The delta variant now accounts for half of the Covid-19 cases in many areas of the U.S., President Joe Biden said Tuesday, urging unvaccinated Americans to get the Covid-19 shots as the U.S. faces a dramatic rise in the "hypertransmissible" variant of the coronavirus. His plea included reassurances about the strength of the Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in Washington D.C.

A local appeals court in Washington, D.C. suspended Rudy Giuliani’s authority to practice law in the city on Wednesday. This move comes a month after a New York appellate court suspended Giuliani's law license for making "demonstrably false and misleading" statements about last year's election while serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it passes over northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla., July 7 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa was weakening as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, apparently sparing the state from some of the serious harm authorities had braced for. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy