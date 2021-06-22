Shooting of Oberlin man traced to Avon Lake condominium complex
AVON LAKE — The June 4 shooting of an Oberlin man has been traced to an Avon Lake condominium complex, police said Monday. According to a news release issued by Avon Lake police, a witness initially told officers that their friend Lee Martin, 33, was shot at a beach or park setting possibly in Avon Lake. Following investigation, detectives learned the shooting had actually taken place at a unit of the Coachmans Trail condominium complex off Moore Road.chroniclet.com