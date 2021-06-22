Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Cancel
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 22, 2021 "“ Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 254,638 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from June 14, 2021 up to and including June 18, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of â‚¬ 24.73 per share for a total consideration of â‚¬ 6.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the â‚¬1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 20,651,090 common shares for a total consideration of â‚¬ 477.1 million.

