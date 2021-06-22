Addiction to Golgi-resident PI4P synthesis in chromosome 1q21.3–amplified lung adenocarcinoma cells

Edited by Melanie H. Cobb, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, and approved May 13, 2021 (received for review November 12, 2020) A chromosome 1q21.3 region that is frequently amplified in diverse cancer types encodes phosphatidylinositol (PI)-4 kinase IIIβ (PI4KIIIβ), a key regulator of secretory vesicle biogenesis and trafficking. Chromosome 1q21.3–amplified lung adenocarcinoma (1q-LUAD) cells rely on PI4KIIIβ for Golgi-resident PI-4-phosphate (PI4P) synthesis, prosurvival effector protein secretion, and cell viability. Here, we show that 1q-LUAD cells subjected to prolonged PI4KIIIβ antagonist treatment acquire tolerance by activating an miR-218-5p–dependent competing endogenous RNA network that up-regulates PI4KIIα, which provides an alternative source of Golgi-resident PI4P that maintains prosurvival effector protein secretion and cell viability. These findings demonstrate an addiction to Golgi-resident PI4P synthesis in a genetically defined subset of cancers.