Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by SeaBird Exploration PLC (in the process of changing its name to Green Energy Group, hereinafter referred to as the "Company") on 30 June and 1 July 2021 regarding the successful completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement"), and a potential subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 1,750,000 new shares directed towards shareholders of the Company as of 30 June 2021 who were not allocated shares in the Private Placement.