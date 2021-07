If you’re a convert to meatless eating or are simply trying to get more nutrients into your diet, having a roster of easy vegetarian recipes on hand makes it faster to get dinner on the table. But going the vegetarian route doesn’t have to mean endless healthy salads recipes and tons of soy products, either. Those can play a part (hello, crispy pan-fried tofu!), but the appeal of turning to vegetarian dinner ideas, if only for a single meal out of the week, is that there are so many healthy possibilities that go beyond the boring.