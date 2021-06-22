How to unlock and change titles in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

With a new canonical Metroid game for the first time in almost 2 decades, lets take a look at a Metroid game turning 30 years old this year. Metroid 2 (1991) for the Nintendo Game Boy is the sequel to Metroid (1986) on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), a game that is hailed as a classic, even though it has not aged particularly well. Metroid 3 (Super Metroid – 1994) came out on the Super Nintendo, and Metroid 4 (Metroid Fusion – 2002) came out on the Game Boy Advanced (GBA). Also on the GBA was a remake of the NES Metroid called Metroid: Zero Mission (2004), which in addition to expanding the story and updating it with power ups from subsequent games, had many quality-of-life improvements such as save files instead of lengthy 24-character alphanumeric passwords to continue and plentiful health and ammo restoration (there was virtually none in the NES original). And if you’re a purist, you can unlock a fully playable version of the original game after beating Zero Mission.