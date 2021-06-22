Chinese yuan strengthens last week

Cancel
BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan strengthened against a basket of currencies last week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS). The CFETS yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan's strength relative to a basket of currencies, gained 0.51 points to 98.19 on June 18, according to the CFETS.

Economy95.5 FM WIFC

China central bank vows to push real lending rates lower

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will continue to push real lending rates lower and reduce financing costs for small companies through targeted monetary policy tools, central bank vice governor, Fan Yifei, said on Thursday. The People’s Bank of China will also make timely adjustments to policy tools and keep the yuan...
Economykdal610.com

China says measures against Ant to be imposed on other payment firms

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank said on Thursday that measures against Alibaba’s Ant Group will also be imposed on other payment service companies. “The monopolistic behavior does not only exist in the Ant Group, but also in other institutions,” said Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), told a media conference in Beijing.
EconomyUS News and World Report

China Central Bank Says Will Keep Yuan Stable to Help Exporters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will continue to keep its currency stable and make timely adjustments to its policy tools to help struggling exporters, a central bank deputy governor said on Thursday. The country's cabinet on Wednesday flagged the possibility of timely cuts in the amount of cash banks must hold as...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone

Taipei [Taiwan], July 8 (ANI): A Chinese warplane entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday morning, marking the fourth such intrusion this month. A single People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, Taiwan News reported citing the country's defence ministry.
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

Market exchange rates in China -- July 8

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Thursday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 647.05. Euro 100 763.23. Japanese yen...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan weakens as cabinet floats RRR cuts

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - The yuan weakened on Thursday as the dollar traded near its highest levels in three months and after China's cabinet floated the possibility of cuts to banks' reserve requirements to support economic growth. While the cabinet said China would keep monetary policy stable, investors took talk of cuts in RRR - the mandatory reserves that banks have to set aside - as a strong easing signal ahead of June economic data next week that is expected to show a further softening of momentum. The policy comments added to a bearish tone for the yuan. Chinese government bond futures soared and the benchmark Chinese 10-year yield fell to its lowest level since August.. "The PBOC's dovish shift may hint (at) softening growth momentum for China economy in the rest of this year," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank said in a note The yuan dipped around 0.1% against the dollar by midday, with the greenback supported by the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting minutes which showed the Fed could begin to taper asset purchases as soon as this year. Various participants at the Fed meeting said they felt conditions for curbing bond-buying would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," though others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, the minutes showed. Before the market open, People's Bank of China set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4705 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4762. Spot yuan opened at 6.4762 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4783 at midday, 71 pips weaker than Wednesday's late session close. The offshore yuan weakened to 6.4841 per dollar from a close of 6.4753, but the Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 98.24, unchanged on the day. Expectations of easing in China and tightening in the U.S. pushed spreads between the two countries' 10-year sovereign yields tighter on Thursday after they had widening to a four-month high earlier this week. The global dollar index rose to 92.752 from the previous close of 92.714. "In the near term we continue to expect the U.S. dollar to strengthen, but the yuan is still rangebound overall," said a trader at a foreign bank. The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4705 6.4762 0.09% Spot yuan 6.4783 6.4712 -0.11% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.77% Spot change since 2005 27.76% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.24 98.24 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.752 92.714 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4841 -0.09% * Offshore 6.6513 -2.72% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai and Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
HealthBirmingham Star

China's gene giant harvests data from millions of women

Beijing [China], July 8 (ANI): China is in denial mode over reports that its gene company selling prenatal tests around the world developed them in collaboration with the country's military and is using them to collect genetic data from millions of women for sweeping research on the traits of populations.
MarketsBirmingham Star

Will Kazakhstan reap fruits of China's crypto crackdown

From the minute China declared war on its booming cryptomining industry, Kazakhstan was tipped to benefit from the sector-shaking exodus. But whilst crypto exiles from the Middle Kingdom are already turfing up in Central Asia's biggest economy, industry lobbyists are worrying that regulatory caprice - chiefly a new electricity surcharge applied to miners - could turn a potential flood into a trickle.
IndiaPosted by
The Hill

China will be the next empire to enter the Afghan 'graveyard'

As Afghanistan descends into tribal warfare following America’s hasty departure, China plans to “swoop in” and “fill the vacuum.”. “Beijing just can’t wait for the U.S. to get out of the way,” Syed Fazl-e-Haider of the Daily Beast reports. Beijing, which runs a multiracial empire, does not appear especially concerned...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Xi says sound China-Czech ties accord with trend of times

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday evening that maintaining and growing a sound relationship between China and the Czech Republic accords with the trend of the times that calls for peaceful development and win-win cooperation, and meets with the common aspiration of the two peoples.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

U.S. attempts to isolate China will backfire, scholar says

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Xinhua) -- America will find itself isolated if it tries to isolate China, Kishore Mahbubani, a distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute at the National University of Singapore, has said. "As long as China takes care of its people and doesn't disrupt the world order, the...
ChinaBirmingham Star

China tightening grip on Sri Lanka by exploiting position

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 7 (ANI): China is attempting to tighten its grip on Sri Lanka by exploiting the vulnerable situation of the island nation to fulfil its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, according to a think tank. In a special report, think tank Center of Political and Foreign Affairs...
Economyinvesting.com

China-U.S. yield spread widens to 4-month high

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The yield spread between Chinese and U.S. sovereign bonds was quoted at its widest since March 3 on Wednesday, as U.S. yields fell following soft service sector data. The spread between the Chinese and U.S. sovereign 10-year yield was last quoted at 176 basis points, according to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan inches up despite weaker-than-expected midpoint guidance

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - The yuan inched higher against the dollar on Wednesday as tighter cash conditions offset a weaker-than-expected official guidance rate, which some traders felt signaled authorities' unease over the Chinese currency's strength. Moves were limited, however, as investors anxiously awaited the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for more clues on the dollar's outlook. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4762 per dollar, 149 pips or 0.23% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4613. Traders and analysts said the official midpoint came in much weaker than their projections, and it was 54 pips softer than Reuters' estimate of 6.4708 per dollar. Some market participants speculated that the much weakened guidance could curb the fast gains in yuan's value against a basket of currencies. The basket index has persistently hovered around the 98 level and is not far from its three-year high. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4778 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4716 at midday, 72 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite the weaker midpoint, the yuan gained support from signs of tightness in the interbank markets, according to several currency traders. The PBOC has maintained its prudent stance by offering zero liquidity injection on a net basis via open market operations, but an additional 70 billion yuan ($10.82 billion) worth of cash deposits were set to expire on Wednesday, draining cash from the banking system. Strategists at OCBC Bank expected onshore liquidity may be "on the tight side near-term", while higher local government bond issuance could also weigh on liquidity conditions. Higher domestic rates and falling U.S. yields have pushed the interest rate gap between China's 10-year government bonds and their U.S. counterparts to the widest level since March. A wider yield gap usually attracts capital inflows that support the yuan. However, the yuan remained stuck in a thin range against the dollar since an unexpected hawkish tilt from the Fed's June policy meeting. Marco Sun, chief financial market analyst at MUFG Bank, said that showed the market was "waiting for a signal that could be used to determine that the PBOC would adjust its monetary policy". Sun expected the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.48 per dollar in the near term. The Fed minutes due later in the session could offer more insights into U.S. policymakers' thinking over a timeframe for paring back stimulus. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.529, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4735 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4762 6.4613 -0.23% Spot yuan 6.4716 6.4788 0.11% Divergence from -0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.88% Spot change since 2005 27.89% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.13 98.02 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.529 92.539 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4735 -0.03% * Offshore 6.63 -2.32% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 6.4698 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Worldalbuquerquenews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0930 GMT, July 7

SEOUL -- LG Electronics, South Korea's tech giant, logged a double-digit growth in operating profit for the second quarter of this year, the company said Wednesday. Preliminary figure for operating profit reached 1.11 trillion won (975 million U.S. dollars) in the April-June quarter, up 65.5 percent from the same quarter of last year. (Seoul-LG-Q2)
ChinaBirmingham Star

China's J-31 fighter may be lacking in combat, says expert

Beijing (China) July 6 (ANI): Can China's fifth-generation, carrier-launched J-31 fighter take on US-made F-35C or F-35B? Well, there are some factors to consider that shed light upon this question. Kris Osborn, writing in The National Interest, stated that any margin of difference is likely to be seen in sensing,...

