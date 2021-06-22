Cancel
Grand Theft Auto 5 looks glorious in 8K with Ray Tracing Reshade & Mods

By John Papadopoulos
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Dreams has shared a new video, showcasing Grand Theft Auto 5 running in 8K on an NVIDIA RTX 3090. Alongside the QuantV and GTA5 Real Life Pack, Digital Dreams also used Ray Tracing Reshade in order to enhance the game’s visuals. The end result is what we’d expect from a new remaster of GTA5 for current-gen systems.

