Grand Theft Auto 5 looks glorious in 8K with Ray Tracing Reshade & Mods

The screams of millions of Grand Theft Auto fans reverberated through social media today as we got some cold news about the next game. As reported by GameSpot earlier today, newly leaked information suggests that while the company is currently knee-deep into making Grand Theft Auto VI, the reality of the situation is that we're not getting this game anytime soon. In fact, the projected timeline for its arrival is currently set at some time in 2025. A good four years away. The news came from Tom Henderson, who has been a reliable leaker over the years, with recent leaks of the new Call Of Duty game on the way and Battlefield 2042 being feathers in his cap. While he doesn't report on GTA regularly, information came his way about the next game that has it coming out in four year's time. The game will also be a modern-day setting with Vice City returning, but the map won't be as big as its been rumored to be, and it will have more of a constantly updated feeling for GTA Online much like Epic Games does to their Fortnite island.