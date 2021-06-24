Baltimore Orioles | Astros vs. Orioles Hightlights - Odorizzi shines in the 10-2 win over the Orioles

They throw to the wrong base. They give away outs. They’ve allowed the most runs in the American League. But thanks to an eighth-inning home run by Maikel Franco, the Orioles haven’t been no-hit. Not yet, at least. Franco, who stayed alive with two strikes and one out when a breaking ball a few inches in the strike zone was called a ball, launched the Orioles’ first hit of the game into their ...
CLEVELAND — Eddie Rosario hit a two-run double and Bobby Bradley homered as the Cleveland Indians beat Baltimore 7-2, sending the Orioles to their 17th straight road loss. The Orioles (22-44) made four errors and moved close to the major league record of 22 consecutive road defeats, shared by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets. Amed Rosario got three hits, stole a base and drove in a run for Cleveland, which never trailed in winning for the fourth time in five games.
The rotating outfield for the Orioles finds Austin Hays in left field this afternoon and Anthony Santander in right for the series finale in Cleveland that also concludes a brutal road trip. Trey Mancini is playing first base and Ryan Mountcastle is the designated hitter, with DJ Stewart going to...
Yes. Myles Straw. Slugger extraordinaire. His just-barely solo homer in the second and RBI double in the seventh were all the RBI the Astros would need behind the dazzling and baffling brilliance of Zack Greinke. Playing with a depleted lineup, it was just enough for the Astros' ninth straight win...
EditorsNote: changes to “Maikel” in fourth graf; changes to “run-scoring single” in seventh graf. Jake Odorizzi and Cristian Javier combined to carry a no-hitter into the eighth inning and Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer as the visiting Houston Astros extended their winning streak to eight games with a 10-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.
Make it 10 in a row for the Houston Astros, who walloped the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday night, 13-0. Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Chas McCormick and Abraham Toro all hit home runs for the ‘Stros, who improve to 46-28 on the year. They’ll go for win number 11 Thursday when they...