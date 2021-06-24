Baltimore Orioles | Astros vs. Orioles Hightlights - Odorizzi shines in the 10-2 win over the Orioles

Oriole Park is the site where Keegan Akin and the Baltimore Orioles (22-45, 5th in AL East) will play the Houston Astros (39-28, 2nd in AL West) on Monday. As a team, the Houston Astros are scoring 5.6 runs per game, which has them sitting at 1st in the league. They have accounted for 372 runs while holding a team on-base percentage of .345. The Astros have hit 135 two-baggers as a unit and have knocked 89 baseballs out of the park. They have compiled 353 runs batted in in addition to 640 base knocks so far this year, and their average at the plate is .275. Houston owns a slugging percentage of .452 and have struck out 483 times, while being walked on 234 occasions.