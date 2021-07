“I was born and raised in Italy, so summer is my season—which is why I often find myself wondering why I chose to live in the UK,” says the discerning eye behind the curated fashion hub Wardrobe Icons. “It’s the simple pleasures for me: bare legs, alfresco suppers, rosé with mozzarella e pomodoro. My body aches for these things—aches! I’m not usually one for prints, but this time of year, I’m obsessed. Floral dresses are staples, and I also wear a lot more jewelry, especially necklaces. I recently had my hair cut, and I wear one of my favorite braided headbands as a finishing touch. And I can’t wait to wear my emerald-green suit, which we designed exclusively with Cossie + Co.”