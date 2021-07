Coca-Cola decided this year to implement a personalized Coca-Cola label product on their website. The way the product works (via the Coca-Cola website) is that on an 8 oz. bottle of Coke you can choose a label design to celebrate an occasion, and then choose what name appears on the label. In theory this would address the fact that stores never seem to stock bottles bearing names relevant to you. However, there is an obvious problem: the internet. Another time when McDonald's attempted to let customers create custom recipes on the internet, it devolved from stacks of patties called "Girth" and unadorned buns called "Bernie Sanders' socialist feast" to "Harambe is Gone Haha" and "Pepe." Presumably there were even worse, but McDonald's quickly removed the option.