Editorial: ABQ must include many lessons learned in speed cams part 2

Calling them Albuquerque’s mean streets is no exaggeration. Almost 100 people were killed in traffic accidents in Albuquerque in 2019. Pedestrian deaths have quadrupled since 2010. Police say speeding and racing have “run rampant” in specific areas, including long stretches of Montgomery, Coors, Paseo del Norte, Eubank and Unser. APD issued more than 5,000 speeding citations between October and late March, and State Police issued 90 citations for racers and spectators during a weekend operation near Balloon Fiesta Park in March. APD recently initiated a 60-day Downtown weekend operation that includes DWI and investigative units, traffic police and “zero tolerance” for modified exhausts, racing and traffic violations, all of which are good steps.