Eastbourne’s arty new hotel marks it out as a seaside town on the up
The once-staid East Sussex resort now has a lively bar scene and a cool new place to stay, as well as the striking Towner gallery and those soaring white cliffs. The airy restaurant-cum-reception of Eastbourne’s newest hotel, Port, has blush pink walls hung with local art above mid-century modern furniture, and is filled with the clatter of sharing plates being passed around. Sitting here, I find it hard to imagine how this boutique newcomer could provoke any controversy.www.theguardian.com