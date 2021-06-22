Eastbourne’s arty new hotel marks it out as a seaside town on the up

“The Geffrye Museum was hugely popular because the building was a museum object in its own right. It was fragile and precious and had these small domestic-sized rooms that creaked as you walked around.” So says Clare Wright, partner at the London-based firm Wright & Wright, which recently renovated the museum. Located in East London, it reopened on June 12 with a new name—Museum of the Home—and 80 percent more exhibition space, achieved, remarkably, without extending or radically altering the existing 18th-century brick almshouse buildings that house the main galleries. The museum is dedicated to the theme of the home through the centuries, explored through detailed tableaux of domestic life among different social classes and displays of everyday objects and materials (such as the thermostat or the humble brick) that have transformed our homes.