WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation today announced the kick-off of its capital campaign with the receipt of two significant grants to support the establishment of the Fallen Journalists Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Annenberg Foundation and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, leaders in the advancement and preservation of journalism and civic life, will provide a total of $6 million in grants to support the early stages of the Fallen Journalists Memorial.