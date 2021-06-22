Cancel
How vaccination centres became the new meet-cute

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung people across the country are using their vax appointments to secure dates. Could this be the perfect serendipitous opportunity to cuff this summer?. As the government continues to push its vaccination programme across the UK, millions of young people aged over 18 are heading to centres to get their first Covid-19 jab. With lockdown and dating app fatigue, single Brits are finding romance in the most unlikely spot to break that dating drought.

HealthTime Out Global

There are now walk-in vaccine centres all over London

As we race against time to get everybody as vaxxed as possible before the hopeful end to most social restrictions on July 19, it’s never been easier to get vaccinated against Covid-19. After months of torturous waiting for your age group to get the call, you can basically now just rock up and get those antibodies pumping.
Public HealthTelegraph

Vaccine centres closing as staff 'go mobile'

Vaccination centres are being shut in some areas because NHS staff have to get back to their day jobs, despite pledges to boost jab uptake, health officials have said. On Wednesday, ministers said 900,000 people aged 50 and over had yet to have their second Covid jabs, as they urged everyone who is due a vaccine to come forward.
WorldBBC

Covid vaccines: Bangor Cathedral used as vaccination centre

A north Wales cathedral has become the first in Wales to be used as a mass vaccination centre. Bangor Cathedral is being used as a venue to immunise residents of Gwynedd and Anglesey against Covid-19. Until the end of September, NHS staff will vaccinate patients five days a week and...
Public HealthTelegraph

How Scotland became the Covid capital of Europe

Coronavirus cases have surged over the past week to make Scotland the Covid capital of Europe. Nicola Sturgeon’s health minister suggested last week that the Euros - something outside of her control - were partly to blame but experts say the real problem may be closer to home. They say...
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
11 Of The Best Tips For Millennial Dating

Whether you’re a Millennial yourself or you’re dating Millennials, the modern world of online dating, the prevalence of dating apps and social media DM’s, and the lack of real-life organic connection can seem overwhelming. There’s also a common preconceived idea that Millennials are bad at dating or that it’s hard...
Covishield vaccine out of stock at Pune vaccination centres

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the state, the Pune mayor on Sunday said that the Covishield will not be available at any vaccination centre under the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation today. However, Covaxin will be available at six centres with 200...
Royal children sulking! Prince George, Prince Louis and more sweet photos

Kids will be kids and just because they're royal doesn't exclude them from the odd sulky moment. While we're used to seeing the likes of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Co all smiles for photographers with their royal parents, their not-so-cheerful moods have been caught on camera on occasion too. From dropped lips to tears and fed-up faces, royal children act just like our children do.
Rebellious royal outfit at Countess Sophie's wedding revealed

You'd expect a royal wedding to come with a strict dress code, but while that normally includes suits, dresses and headpieces, the Countess of Wessex is said to have requested her guests wear more informal attire for her wedding to Prince Edward. When Countess Sophie tied the knot at St...
Not in my palace! As king, Charles will not let grandson Archie be prince: report

Prince Harry’s son Archie will never become a prince under his grandfather’s plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, a new report said. Prince Charles, who is likely to be the next British king, is determined to limit the number of key royals in an effort to appease his future subjects — who he believes don’t want to pay for a bloated monarchy, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.

