How vaccination centres became the new meet-cute
Young people across the country are using their vax appointments to secure dates. Could this be the perfect serendipitous opportunity to cuff this summer?. As the government continues to push its vaccination programme across the UK, millions of young people aged over 18 are heading to centres to get their first Covid-19 jab. With lockdown and dating app fatigue, single Brits are finding romance in the most unlikely spot to break that dating drought.theface.com