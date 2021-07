News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Not all online casinos are secure. It’s your responsibility to do your due diligence and figure out whether or not a website can be trusted. From our side, we can surely recommend G club as a reliable casino site. This largely happens because the user is not knowledgeable about online scams and how they happen. Don’t be a victim. In this article, we’ll tackle the issue of cybersecurity on online casinos.