Aymeric Laporte is undoubtedly one of the fashionable names in the Spanish selection. His great game against Slovakia, with a goal included, they catapult him towards the showcase and the headlines. He is the last to come to the family that is The Red, there was a mess with your citation in extremis and his change of shirt, to represent France to Spain. In addition, he was one of those indicated against Poland in the goal against Robert Lewandowski that cost the tie, he was in charge of his brand. The confidence of Luis Enrique He did not go bankrupt at any time and ended up reaping the fruits of his effort.