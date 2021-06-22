Cancel
Bandera County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Medina, Real, Uvalde by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Medina; Real; Uvalde SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MEDINA...BANDERA NORTHERN UVALDE AND REAL COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT At 116 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Tuff to near Bandera. Movement was south at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Medina, Hondo, Bandera, Leakey, Vanderpool, Tarpley, Sabinal, Camp Wood, Laguna, D`Hanis, Tuff, Bandera Falls, Quihi, Concan, Dunlay, Mico, Pipe Creek, Reagan Wells, Utopia and Lakehills.

alerts.weather.gov
