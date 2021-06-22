Cancel
Mason City, IA

Restaurants still finding it challenging to find workers

By Alex Jirgens
KIMT
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY, Iowa - It seems no matter where you go, there are 'Hiring Now' or 'Help Wanted' signs posted. That also includes Pete's Kitchen. Throughout the last 15 months, owner Peter Kiroff has had pretty good business, with plenty of hungry customers stopping in or calling ahead for made from scratch sandwiches, pizza and dessert. While he's been fortunate to keep the doors open regularly, Kiroff says it's not the same for other businesses who have had to cut back on service because of losing employees and not having enough applicants apply for available jobs.

